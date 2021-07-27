Anthony Joshua's manager reveals potential timeline for Tyson Fury fight

The heavyweight scrap between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is an event that fans all over the world have been waiting for with bated breath.

Eddie Hearn recently opened up about the matchup, offering fans a lifeline. While in conversation with talkSPORT, the Matchroom supremo put a date to the fight, saying:

“We wanted to do it in December. But I think with AJ fighting September 25, Fury now delayed until October, I think February is more realistic."

The most anticipated heavyweight clash of the modern era was derailed when Deontay Wilder came away with a favorable result during his arbitration talks.

The ruling paved the way for a third bout with Tyson Fury that is set to go down on October 9. This forced Anthony Joshua into a mandatory defense against Oleksandr Usyk that is slated to take place on September 25.

Eddie Hearn has named February as "realistic" for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury, if they beat Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder. But he's insisted no talks yet: "I spent six months wasting my time, so let's get these fights out the way and see what happens." [@talkSPORT] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 27, 2021

Eddie Hearn reluctant to talk about Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury just yet

The most recent update from Eddie Hearn came as a breath of fresh air for fans who have been counting the days until talks about organizing the British heavyweight showdown begin again. However, Hearn was reluctant to divulge any more details about the clash, and rightly so.

Having done everything short of leading the fighters into the ring by hand and coming away with nothing to show for it, Hearn expressed a degree of caution while talking about the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua bout.

“No, no talks with anyone because I don’t wanna waste my time. I spent six months wasting my time so let’s get these fights out of the way and let’s see what happens,” admitted Hearn, when probed for more details regarding the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua clash.

With that said, fans should hold off on popping the champagne bottles just yet for their celebrations could be very short lived. Should either Wilder or Usyk emerge victorious, all the anticipation and planning would be for nothing.

So echoing the same sentiment as Eddie Hearn seems like the best course of action for now.

Edited by Harvey Leonard