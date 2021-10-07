Tyson Fury confronts Deontay Wilder over the cheating accusations made against 'The Gypsy King' ahead of their trilogy fight

Tyson Fury went off on Deontay Wilder over the accusations Wilder made against him after their rematch.

Speaking at the pre-fight press conference ahead of their trilogy fight, ‘The Gypsy King’ didn’t mince words and criticized ‘The Bronze Bomber’ for accusing him of cheating in their rematch. Upon being asked if he cares about Deontay Wilder's continual Bomber’s’ns against him, Tyson Fury stated:

“I don’t care because obviously, it’s coming from an unwell person. He accused me of everything, accused his team, his trainer, the suit, injuries. Who else did he accuse? Oh, the Athletic State Commission of Nevada. They were in on it as well, the referee, whoever else – Maybe if he'd have come out with one of these excuses, then it would've been believable, but not fifty of them. Come on. And he can believe what he wants. What it tells me is that he’s a weak, mental, little person who I’m gonna knock spark out on Saturday night.”

“I beat him the first time after three years out of the ring, quite comfortable actually, (he) won two rounds of a 12-rounder. I absolutely obliterated him in the rematch. He didn’t even win any of the rounds. And in this third fight, I’d just say much more of the same.”

Tyson Fury then proceeded to jestingly claim that Deontay Wilder was copying him. ‘The Gypsy King’ indicated that Wilder wasn’t wearing a t-shirt under his tracksuit, insinuating that Wilder learned this from him as he is famous for being shirtless at press conferences.

Fury joked that Wilder should stop copying him and do his own thing. Furthermore, the UK boxing icon proceeded to take a jibe at one of Wilder’s trainers, Jay Deas. Tyson Fury highlighted that Wilder had fired his coach Mark Breland after accusing Breland of conspiring against him to help Fury win the rematch, but he still has Deas in his corner.

Tyson Fury harked back to Deontay Wilder’s claims that he used loaded gloves to cheat in their rematch. Fury emphasized that Deas was backstage watching him get his hands wrapped ahead of the rematch against Wilder. Consequently, Fury mockingly suggested that Deas was also in on the conspiracy against Wilder.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are the only top-tier undefeated heavyweights in the sport today

Out of the current crop of the world’s top heavyweight pugilists, the only fighters who currently possess an undefeated pro boxing record are Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Needless to say, a fight between them is what many fans have been clamoring for ever since Usyk bested Anthony Joshua earlier this year.

Usyk defeated AJ via unanimous decision in September 2021. The Ukrainian boxing stalwart holds the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles. He’s expected to defend them against Joshua in an immediate rematch.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury holds The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles. Fury will put The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles on the line in his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder on October 9th, 2021.

