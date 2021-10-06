Deontay Wilder recalls O.J. Simpson's trial to insinuate that something was wrong with Tyson Fury's gloves in their rematch

Deontay Wilder is still firmly of the belief that Tyson Fury used rigged gloves to cheat during their 2020 rematch. The former WBC world champion even went as far as comparing Fury's alleged tactics to O.J. Simpson's infamous murder trial.

Appearing as a guest on The Last Stand with Brian Custer, Wilder doubled down on his theory that Fury cheated during their most recent encounter. The 35-year-old heavyweight superstar claimed:

"Your eyes don't lie to you. When you see certain images, videos; when you see things bending, folding, go at a 90-degree angle, that's real. It's just like with OJ [Simpson], the gloves didn't fit – but we know what the (reality) was."

Wilder is adamant that Fury tampered with his gloves to put his fist in an improper position and gain an unfair advantage. The American also believes Fury placed a hidden object inside his gloves to deal extra damage.

Wilder's O.J. Simpson reference, meanwhile, refers to the controversial 1994 murder case. The football star was acquitted of murder after a glove that was believed to have been worn by the perpetrator did not fit him.

Watch Deontay Wilder's full interview below:

Tyson Fury responds to Deontay Wilder's accusations

Tyson Fury laughed off Deontay Wilder's allegations. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Fury dismissed his rival's comments and even played into Wilder's paranoia.

“You know what? I’m going to cheat again because I’m going to smash his face in,” Fury told Ariel Helwani. “According to him, that’s cheating because he’s not supposed to lose. Unfortunately, I’m going to cheat again. I’m going to kick his ass, sea bass. I had horseshoes in there. You know I’m a gypsy don’t you? You ever watch ‘Peaky Blinders’? I loaded the gloves with horseshoes and dynamite. This time I’m going to do exactly the same. Put a bit more metal in there.”

Fury was originally set to fight fellow British heavyweight superstar Anthony Joshua. However, 'The Gypsy King' was mandated to take Wilder on in a trilogy bout to fulfill a rematch clause.

The pair of competitors had met twice before in 2018 and 2020, respectively. The first go-round ended in a draw while Fury won the rematch via an eighth-round technical knockout.

Also Read

Check out Tyson Fury's full interview below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh