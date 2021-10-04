Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 undercard: Who is fighting at the event?

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to clash for the third time after the American won his arbitration case, forcing a trilogy fight. The fight is set for October 9, with the T-Mobile Arena set to house a full 20,000 capacity in Las Vegas.

With less than a week to go for before their bout, the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder undercard has now been confirmed.

Take a look at the evefull card below:

MAIN EVENT: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder (WBC Heavyweight Title)

Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki (Heavyweight)

Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez – for WBC Continental Americas and WBO NABO heavyweight titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz (Featherweight)

Edgar Berlanga vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres – for vacant WBO NABO super-middleweight title

Julian Williams vs. Vladimir Hernandez (Super-Welterweight)

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin (Heavyweight)

Rances Barthelemy vs. TBA

Viktor Vykhryst vs. Mike Marshall (Heavyweight)

Bruce Carrington vs. Cesar Cantu (Featherweight)

Some exciting fights in the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder undercard

Tyson Fury’s Promoter Top Rank and Deontay Wilder’s Promoter PBC will showcase their fighters at the event. The undercard will also feature cross-promotional fights between them.

The undercard action will start off with a cross-promotional clash of undefeated heavyweight prospects with Cuba’s Frank Sanchez facing Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba. Sanchez is currently 18-0, with 13 KOs while Ajagba is 15-0 with 12 KOs. It is currently not confirmed whether Sanchez’s WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title will be on the line.

Meanwhile, Poland's Adam Kownacki will look to get back in the win column against Robert Helenius after a shock knockout loss to the Finnish veteran last year.

Super-middleweight prospect Edgar Berlanga will look to return for a knockout as he faces Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Berlanga won his first sixteen fights via knockout before going the distance against Demond Nicholson in his last outing.

The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder undercard will also feature more heavyweight bouts between Jared Anderson and Vladimir Tereshkin as well as Viktor Vykhryst and Mike Marshall.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez will face Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz on the undercard. Meanwhile, former world champion Julian Williams will return to the ring against Vladimir Hernandez in a 10-round super-welterweight bout.

