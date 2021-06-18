Why is Tyson Fury fighting Deontay Wilder a third time instead of Anthony Joshua?

The fight to unify heavyweight world championships between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury was almost a done deal before the mandatory trilogy fight between the latter and Deontay Wilder laid waste to those plans.

Yeah, Joshua v Fury is not happening next and it's a blow. But the two fights instead bring intrigue and excitement in different ways. Then still may get the undisputed clash. Time to embrace it. https://t.co/6wtDGxTkK8 — Chris McKenna (@cmckennasport) June 11, 2021

Although Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua were leaning towards the title unification bout, 'The Gypsy King' was bound by contract to provide Deontay Wilder with an immediate rematch. Deontay Wilder triggered the clause soon after his first-ever professional loss at the hands of Tyson Fury in February 2020.

A simply flawless performance from @Tyson_Fury 👏



The Gypsy King put it on Deontay Wilder from the very first bell and didn't stop until the towel was thrown in 🔥#WhatWentDown starts now on BT Sport 2 HD! pic.twitter.com/3iteciRtVr — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) June 13, 2020

However, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, and thus, promoters from both parties had to sit tight and wait for conditions to get better. In October 2020, Top Rank boss Bob Arum confirmed that the rematch clause from the Wilder vs. Fury 2 contract was no longer valid. Nonetheless, 'The Bronze Bomber' continued to explore legal actions that would grant him his chance at redemption. In an interview with Betway Insider, Bob Arum said:

"The contract says Wilder's rights ran out at the end of October and I really believe that contract displays clearly that Wilder does not have a claim for a third fight. Wilder had some surgery [after Wilder vs Fury 2] but that was taken care of in the contract, a 90-day delay from the date of the proposed rematch in July. And that has [run] out. It is one thing to bring a claim and it's a second thing to be successful. I believe that Wilder has no rights any longer for a third fight and therefore his claim will be denied. But I can't stop them from thinking otherwise and taking it to litigation."

Evidently, the drawn-out legal procedures were concluded in favor of the former WBC champion, Deontay Wilder.

INTENSE 😳@Tyson_Fury and Deontay Wilder stared each other down for five plus minutes without saying a word. (via @TRBoxing)

pic.twitter.com/FP7CUPJbaF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 15, 2021

When will the trilogy fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury take place?

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will lock horns for their trilogy fight on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two first fought in December 2018. In a fight that went down as one of the greatest heavyweight duels in boxing history, both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ended up getting their hands raised at the end of twelve rounds.

The controversial decision inevitably called for a rematch, which took place two years later, in February 2020. Tyson Fury completely dominated the unbeaten knock-out artist for seven straight rounds before the latter's corner threw in the towel.

