Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 date: When will the much-awaited trilogy fight go down?

Heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to clash for the third and final time on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title will be on the line in their trilogy fight.

Fury and Wilder went the distance in their first fight, with the contest ending in a draw. There was a lot of hype surrounding their rematch, given that the first fight ended in a stalemate. In their next bout, Tyson Fury dominated Wilder before finishing him in the seventh round.

How did Deontay Wilder get a rematch against Tyson Fury?

Following his dominant win in the rematch, Tyson Fury was keen to take on British boxer Anthony Joshua up next. Joshua and his team were eager to book the bout, but a pre-signed fight contract between Wilder and Fury caused a dramatic turn of events. The contract features a clause allowing the loser to demand a third bout between the pair by agreeing to receive the short end of a 60-40 purse split.

Wilder activated the clause for a third fight, but Fury refused to comply, saying that a lot of time had passed since the second fight. The champion, therefore, moved on to another opponent. Wilder, however, wasn't willing to budge and took Fury to court, where the arbitrator ruled in favor of Deontay Wilder.

Deontay Wilder will get what he wants, a chance to avenge his devastating loss against Tyson Fury last time around.

