Where is Tyson Fury from?

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in the boxing community. With the final edition of his trilogy saga with Deontay Wilder inching closer, there is a lot to look at. Here we look at Tyson Fury and his roots.

Born in August 1988 in a Manchester suburb called Wythenshawe, Tyson Fury came into the world three months early. The doctors offered his parents little hope of his survival, but Fury was seemingly a fighter right from the start.

“When I put my hand on his small frame, I could feel the life in him. I said to the doctor, ‘He will make it’. He has defied the odds since day one. Maybe this is just who he is," recalled Tyson Fury's father, John Fury.

Having lost two daughters to premature births, John Fury was not ready to bid his son adieu just yet and was sure that the former would endure.

And endure he did. Keeping his fighting spirit in mind, his parents chose to name him after the heavyweight maestro, Mike Tyson.

Over the course of his career, the Mancunian has gone by the moniker of 'The Gypsy King'. This name can be tracked back to his heritage and his descent from Irish travelers.

Where does Tyson Fury put up now?

True to his roots, Tyson Fury calls a modest property in Morecambe, Lancashire, worth £550,000 his home. He shares this humble abode with his wife Paris Fury and their children.

With his impending fight with Deontay Wilder inching closer, Tyson Fury is hard at work.

The stakes for this fight are through the roof as a win against the Bronze Bomber will pave the way to a title unification bout that will offer the world the greatest heavyweight boxer of the modern era.

Pre-fight rituals are finally underway and things are looking as volatile as ever. With Deontay Wilder refusing to communicate during interviews and an overtly long faceoff, the scrap between the heavyweight stalwarts is foreordained to be a firecracker.

The fight that is slated to take place on July 24th is finally here and the hype around the same could not be any higher.

