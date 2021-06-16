"3 rounds, max" - Tyson Fury predicts how his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder will go down

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder recently appeared at a press conference for their trilogy fight scheduled for July 24, 2021. 'The Gypsy King' spoke to the media outside the conference hall, where he predicted the upcoming bout. When asked whether he could put up a more convincing and dynamic performance than his last fight with Wilder, Fury said:

"Not really. I don't think you can get much more of a one-sided affair than the last fight, you know. Hopefully, I'm going to take him out early this time. Seven rounds, he lasted last time, which is a lot of time to get beat up on or whatever. So, this time I'm hoping to take him out early. One, two, three rounds, max."

Tale of the tape: Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder first fought in December 2018. The fight was an exhilarating affair comprising dynamic changes in momentum and twelfth-round knockdowns. It ended in a controversial split-draw, paving the way for a rematch.

Wilder vs Fury 2 took place on February 22, 2020. This time around, Tyson Fury completely outclassed 'The Bronze Bomber.' Fury landed swift strikes that were left unanswered by Wilder. 'The Gypsy King' scored knockdowns in rounds three and five. Fury cornered Wilder throughout the fight and unleashed flurries that took a significant toll on the American boxer.

In round seven, Tyson Fury again began hammering away at a visibly injured Deontay Wilder. As 'The Gypsy King' continued swinging away at Wilder against the corner, the latter's trainer, Mark Breland, threw in the towel to stop the fight. Tyson Fury won via TKO.

A simply flawless performance from @Tyson_Fury 👏



The rematch against Tyson Fury brought Deontay Wilder's first professional loss and stripped him of his WBC heavyweight title. Before the loss, the American held a record of 42-0-1 (now 42-1-1), with 41 of his 42 victories coming via T/KO.

Tyson Fury wears suit with moments from his second fight with Deontay Wilder for trilogy press conference

Tyson Fury in his suit

A master of mind games, Tyson Fury, put on a unique suit for the press conference ahead of his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. The outfit comprised compact figures that were reminiscent of the 2020 fight wherein he outclassed Deontay Wilder.

The images included Tyson Fury sitting on a throne in a king's costume, replicating his walk-out in their rematch. Speaking about the suit, Tyson Fury said:

"This is a reminder of what happened to him last time."

Do you think Tyson Fury will be able to achieve a similar result against Deontay Wilder in the trilogy fight? Sound off in the comments section!

