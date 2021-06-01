Watch: Deontay Wilder looks absolutely ferocious in training for the Tyson Fury trilogy fight

Deontay Wilder's preparations for his upcoming boxing match with Tyson Fury seem to be in full flow.

'Bronze Bomber' appears to be back to his old self, as can be seen from the video below which shows him training with Malik Scott.

Deontay Wilder and Malik Scott are really channeling that us against the world energy, as they prepare for a third fight with Tyson Fury 😤 #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/GhweJoMyER — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 31, 2021

Deontay Wilder will be looking to redeem himself in his third fight with 'The Gypsy King'.

The former WBC heavyweight champion faced a lot of criticism for his performance and subsequent 'excuses' during his last encounter with Fury.

Talks for a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua were ongoing, but things changed on May 21 when Daniel Weinstein, an arbitration judge, announced that according to a clause in the fight contract, Fury owes Deontay Wilder a rematch.

The trilogy fight is now set to take place on July 24 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Michael Bisping comments on Deontay Wilder's training video

Power was never his issue. The ability to technically box and set traps to land the right is the issue. https://t.co/ihNRlVVoDM — michael (@bisping) May 27, 2021

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Deontay Wilder training video uploaded by Fox Sports.

Commenting on Wilder's boxing ability, 'The Count' said-

"Power was never his issue. The ability to technically box and set traps to land the right is the issue."

Deontay Wilder is known for possessing devastating power in his right hand but was criticized for his overall boxing skills after his loss to Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King' dominated the entire fight before finishing 'The Bronze Bomber' in the seventh round.

What made the loss worse was Wilder's long list of 'bizzare' excuses as to why he lost the fight.

📋 Deontay Wilder's reasons for the Tyson Fury defeat (so far):



1⃣ Ring walk outfit was too heavy

2⃣ Fury moved fist down within his glove

3⃣ Fury put a heavy object in his glove

4⃣ Water was spiked with muscle relaxer

5⃣ Kenny Bayless was unfair

6⃣ Mark Breland was disloyal pic.twitter.com/ucw4QnMZox — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 1, 2020

Arguably Wilder's most infamous excuse was when he claimed that the costume he wore for his pre-fight walkout was too heavy.

The former WBC champion said that the weight of the outfit made his legs tired and he could not move properly during the fight.

Wilder also claimed that his drinking water was spiked before the fight. The 35-year-old said that as he entered the ring, he started feeling weird and his legs felt weak.

These excuses have left a bad taste in boxing fans' mouths, with many left calling Wilder a sore loser.

