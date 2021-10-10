Bob Arum claims Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 may be the 'best heavyweight fight' he's ever seen over Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier

Bob Arum has reacted to the trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

The legendary boxing promoter was asked about his thoughts by FightHype.com after the contest. The 89-year-old showered praise on both fighters and hailed the bout as the best heavyweight fight he's ever seen, picking it over Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier.

"Truth is, that was a great, great fight and it had all the drama that you could ask [for]. I've never seen a heavyweight fight compared to this one. Never, ever, ever. This is the best heavyweight fight that I have ever seen."

Arum also revealed that he thought Fury would easily win the fight after scoring the first takedown in round three. However, Wilder proved Arum wrong by scoring two knockdowns in the fourth round.

"He [Tyson Fury] knocks him [Deontay Wilder] down...'Hey, we got the fight won.'... I thought the fight was over. He was going to continue on and a carbon-copy of the last fight. i thought the fight was over after the first knockdown. That's how I felt. And then the guy knocks him down twice, not once, twice... and then I'm really concerned... Then he put a beating on this guy and this guy was still dangerous, he was throwing punches. I mean, one thing you got to say about Wilder, he got a big big heart."

In the post-fight press conference, Arum claimed that he had never seen a fight as magnificent as Fury vs. Wilder 3 in his entire 57-year career in boxing.

Bob Arum is Tyson Fury's promoter

Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin - News Conference

Bob Arum is a renowned name in the world of boxing. The 89-year-old is a boxing promoter whose current clients include British boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Arum is the founder of a boxing promotion called 'Top Rank'. The promotion is based in Las Vegas and Arum serves as the CEO of the company.

Arum has organized several major fights during his career, including Marvin Haggler vs. Roberto Duran and Evander Holyfield vs. George Foreman.

