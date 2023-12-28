"I'm not entertaining anything" - Ryan Garcia publically turns down champion's title offer

Ryan Garcia's next fight won't be against Rolando Romero, despite his offer.

'KingRy' returned to the win column earlier this month against Oscar Duarte. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in April, Garcia scored a stoppage win on his return. In round eight, Garcia unleashed a hellacious combination to score a knockout win.

Following the victory, there was naturally talk of what was next. While Garcia's relationship with his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, is largely terrible, they now seem aligned. The two men want big fights in 2024 and don't care about how it happens.

It seemed that one of those big fights could've featured Rolando Romero. 'Rolly' hasn't been seen since a controversial stoppage win over Ismael Barroso in May to claim WBA super lightweight gold. Following that victory, he traded words with Garcia about a future clash.

Despite teases from both men about the potential title bout, it won't be happening. Earlier today, Romero took to X, calling out Garcia. He wrote:

"I’ve spent enough time away from boxing. It’s time to make the biggest PPV event of 2024 @RyanGarcia Let’s give the fans what they want, they’ve been begging for this for years #RomeroGarcia"

Expand Tweet

Quickly, Garcia responded:

"I’m sorry Rollies you and your team work way to slow and you were way to indecisive i didn’t know if you wanted to box or vacation.Devin Haney and I are in negotiations respect that. I’m not entertaining anything. Thanks"

Expand Tweet

Devin Haney gives an update on Ryan Garcia bout

Despite Rolando Romero's pleas, it seems that Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia is next.

'The Dream' is fresh off his dominant win over Regis Prograis earlier this month. That bout saw Haney become a champion in a second weight class, up at super lightweight.

Following the victory, 'KingRy' called to face the newly crowned champion. While it often takes time for boxers to reach a deal, this time seems different. Both Haney and Eddie Hearn, as well as Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya, have already met about the bout.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this week, Haney gave an update on the talks in a recent interview with DAZN. There, he revealed:

"Ryan Garcia has called me out, and I've called him out for years. We're in negotiations and it could be next. I wanna make the biggest fights happen and I think it's time me and Ryan get it on. More than likely, it's next."