Ryan Garcia gets bluntly cold-shouldered after calling out Rolly Romero post-win

Ryan Garcia's next fight might not be against Rolly Romero after all.

'KingRy' returned to the boxing ring over the weekend for a DAZN headliner opposite Oscar Duarte. The bout was Garcia's first since a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in April, the first defeat of his career.

The former interim lightweight champion entered the matchup in the midst of a lawsuit against Oscar De La Hoya. While Garcia's relationship with Golden Boy Promotions is rough, they did agree on one thing. After Duarte, they wanted a big fight next.

Well, Ryan Garcia held up to his end of the bargain, knocking out Duarte in round eight. Following the win, he called out Rolly Romero. The WBA Super lightweight champion has gone back and forth with Garcia for the last few months, teasing a future clash.

However, it appears that Romero is now having second thoughts. Speaking to FightHype after Garcia's callout, the lightweight champion stated that the fight won't happen. In the interview, Romero revealed:

“I don't think he deserves it. He does not deserve to share a ring with me… Honestly I don't even wanna be at 140lbs anymore, I wanna go to 147lbs. There's a lot of big names at 147lbs I want.”

See his comments in the video below (2:00)

Oscar De La Hoya is unsure of Ryan Garcia's next fight

Ryan Garcia's next fight might not be against Rolly Romero, but that's okay with Oscar De La Hoya.

It's hard to emphasize just how bad the relationship was between 'Golden Boy' and 'KingRy' heading into fight night. During the fight week press conference, Garcia blasted his promoter, as well as Bernard Hopkins.

The outburst wasn't shocking, given their public feud and ongoing lawsuit. Still, it appears that Garcia will be with De La Hoya for the long run, and the promoter views the situation as "just business".

Still, Oscar De La Hoya is proud of Ryan Garcia's bounce-back win. The two embraced each other after the knockout victory on Saturday night. Speaking in an interview with FightHype, he was asked about Garcia's next fight.

There, he admitted being unsure of what was next. The promoter added:

“I don’t know [what's next], I haven’t even thought about it. We’ll have to go back to the drawing board. As his promoter for many years to come, we’ll figure it out and figure out a plan. Then we’ll go back to the drawing board. I’m proud of him, man."

See his comments in the video below (1:00)