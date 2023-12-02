"I have nothing against him" - Oscar De La Hoya gives his side of heated feud with Ryan Garcia

Hours out from Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte, Oscar De La Hoya has given his side of the story.

'KingRy' is currently slated to return to the boxing ring later tonight in a DAZN headliner. There, he will meet the rising Duarte, who comes on the back of a nine-fight winning streak. All of those victories have come by way of knockout, albeit against a lower level of competition than Garcia.

That being said, the clash has been overshadowed by the high-profile boxer's beef with 'Golden Boy'. Since Garcia's loss to Gervonta Davis earlier this year, he's been involved in a lawsuit, attempting to leave De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions.

Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya are still working together. While their situation is currently unfolding in court, fans are getting to see the drama on the stage. Earlier this week, 'KingRy' ripped the former champion, and Bernard Hopkins at a public presser.

Expand Tweet

However, De La Hoya feels that criticism was unfair. Speaking BoxingScene following Friday's weigh-ins, the promoter gave his side of the beef. Stating:

"I know for a fact that Ryan is being advised wrong and is being fed wrong information. I do not understand what Ryan has against us... I am very confident [the legal matters] will get worked out. We are promoting Ryan for the foreseeable future and I am going to do the best job possible to make him the most money, and then that's it... I have nothing against him."

Oscar De La Hoya reacts to Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte presser

While an embarrassing moment for some, Oscar De La Hoya didn't mind Ryan Garcia's rant.

As previously mentioned, 'KingRy' absolutely destroyed his promoters at the press conference for his return earlier this week. At the crux of Garcia's anger was an interview that Bernard Hopkins gave in the build to his latest fight.

'B-Hop' stated in the interview that Golden Boy Promotions would judge Ryan Garcia's next fight and move forward on how to navigate his career. That didn't sit well with the young boxer, as seen by the press conference.

However, Oscar De La Hoya didn't believe Hopkins' comments were that bad. Still, he didn't hate the presser either. In the interview with BoxingScene, he said:

“I saw the interview that Bernard gave. It was nothing negative. It was nothing against Ryan. It was Bernard Hopkins speaking as a fighter, giving his opinion and assessing the situation... [The Thursday press conference] was not awkward at all. I'm doing my job. I treat it as a business, and that's all it is."