Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia: Walkout songs the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated showdown between boxing sensations Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia is slated to take place this Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Haney is set to put his WBC super lightweight championship on the line in a 12-round bout against Garcia.

'The Dream' is coming off a stellar performance last December, where he dominated Regis Prograis with a unanimous decision victory to clinch the world title at 140 pounds.

This triumph marked his second conquest in different weight classes, adding to his previous reign as the undisputed champion at 135 pounds. Before moving up in weight to secure victory over Prograis, Haney's journey included defending his title twice against George Kambosos Jr. and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Meanwhile, 'KingRy' experienced the first setback of his career last April when Gervonta Davis stopped him in what many considered his first significant test. However, Garcia managed to rebound with a powerful eighth-round knockout victory over Oscar Duarte in December 2023. Yet, doubts lingered about his performance in that bout before he landed the decisive knockout blow.

Garcia and Haney met six times in amateur competitions, each winning three matches. Their latest encounter occurred in January 2015 during the quarterfinals of the USA Youth National Championships, where 'The Dream' secured the win with a unanimous decision.

The fight card's broadcast is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Saturday, April 20, in the United States, which equates to a commencement time of 1 AM GMT on Sunday, April 21, in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the ring walks for the main event are anticipated to commence around 11 PM ET/8 PM PT in the U.S. This corresponds to a starting time of 4 AM GMT in the U.K. However, these timings may vary depending on the length of the undercard matches.

The boxers' entrances play a pivotal role in the grandeur of high-profile fights, serving as the opening spectacle that establishes the atmosphere and captivates the audience's attention. While the walkout songs for Garcia and Haney remain undisclosed, we can explore the music they have previously chosen for their entrances.

Which songs did Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia walk out to?

Sporting an undefeated professional boxing record of 31-0, including 15 knockouts, Devin Haney shoulders the responsibility of defending his title.

Currently ranked among the top five in pound-for-pound rankings, 'The Dream' regularly struts into the ring to the catchy rhythm of the 2018 rap hit 'Who Want The Smoke?' by Lil Yachty featuring Cardi B and Offset. It's a choice likely made to send a bold message to his adversaries.

In contrast, Ryan Garcia boasts a professional record of 25-1, with 20 wins by knockout. He faces the task of establishing himself as a credible title contender, deserving of recognition alongside other top boxers. 'KingRy' consistently selects 'Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)' by Hillsong UNITED as his walkout song, a choice reflecting his steadfast Christian faith.

However, in his last fight, Garcia deviated from his usual anthem, striding into the ring to the beats of 'Superstar' by Lupe Fiasco featuring Matthew Santos.

Ryan Garcia claims Kanye West to join him for Devin Haney bout entrance

Ryan Garcia recently asserted that rapper Kanye West will accompany him during his walkout for the Devin Haney fight.

'KingRy' made a dramatic turn from his earlier position, revealing that West declined his invitation, allegedly citing past remarks criticizing Sean Love Combs (better known as P. Diddy) regarding sexual trafficking allegations. This led Garcia to launch a barrage of scathing critiques directed at West, accusing him of supporting P. Diddy despite the accusations.

However, the 25-year-old Californian boxer recently turned to X and asserted that West will indeed accompany him during his walkout:

"Kanye walking me out. You heard it here first. Big money let’s go."

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

