"You aren't God" - Ryan Garcia slams Kanye West for allegedly defending fellow rapper P. Diddy in light of recent accusations

Ryan Garcia lambasted Kanye West for purportedly standing up for fellow rapper Sean Love Combs (widely known as P. Diddy) amid recent human trafficking allegations.

'KingRy' appeared to be on good terms with West until last month when he announced an interview with the hip-hop artist for a discussion on X Spaces, but their planned collaboration never came to reality.

In a recent interview on The Spit Bucket Podcast, the Californian boxer stated that 'Ye' declined to accompany him during his walkout for the upcoming fight against WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, scheduled for April 20, supposedly due to Garcia's past comments mocking Combs over serious allegations.

Expand Tweet

Now, 'KingRy' has taken to social media, unleashing a series of blistering criticisms aimed at West for his alleged backing of the contentious music producer. In his X posts, Garcia didn't hold back, even directing jabs at West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian:

"Kanye thought he was invisible. He was cool, but when you say the things you say, it will come back around. You really loved Kim, and you lost her. Pete had her. That’s sad. Carnival helped you. Still, you're really defending someone that the feds are on, and the crazy thing is that you told everyone about him. And now you changed your tune because you elevated yourself higher than God. You aren’t God, and no one cares about Kanye anymore."

Check out Ryan Garcia's posts below:

Expand Tweet

Credits: @RyanGarcia on X

Credits: @RyanGarcia on X Credits: @RyanGarcia on X

Credits: @RyanGarcia on X

On March 25, federal agents, along with the US Homeland Security, carried out searches at two properties owned by P. Diddy in Los Angeles and Miami. These raids occurred alongside a range of accusations directed at him.

Since last November, Combs has faced five lawsuits in New York, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking, and participation in other illicit activities.

Ryan Garcia calls on 50 Cent to walk him out for Devin Haney fight

Ryan Garcia recently took a stance in the ongoing feud between Curtis James Jackson III (famously known as 50 Cent) and P. Diddy, asking the music producer to accompany him in his fight against Devin Haney.

Garcia posted on X:

"@50cent would be awesome if you walked out with me 4-20 No Diddy Let’s do this!!!!"

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

Expand Tweet

50 Cent has been reveling in P. Diddy's federal trafficking investigation, frequently sharing memes and making jokes to his rival's detriment.

'KingRy' has participated in the teasing, wearing a shirt during training that depicted Haney shirtless in a pool with P. Diddy and questioning whether 'The Dream' might be implicated in any potential misdeeds. The former interim WBC lightweight champion also made numerous unverified accusations regarding P. Diddy and Haney.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Will Ryan Garcia secure a knockout victory over Devin Haney on April 20? YES No 0 votes View Discussion