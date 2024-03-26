"Diddy the puppet" - Ryan Garcia reacts to federal agents raiding rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' houses linked to ongoing s*x trafficking investigation

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia has addressed the s*x trafficking allegations levied against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and the raids at the hip-hop icon's properties.

The rapper, songwriter, and record producer is counted among the wealthiest and most well-known personalities in the US entertainment industry. On Nov. 16, 2023, Combs' former partner, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit, accusing the 54-year-old of physical abuse, r*pe, s*x trafficking, and more. Both parties arrived at a settlement the very next day, and the lawsuit against Combs was discarded.

Following that, on Nov. 23, 2023, a couple of other complainants accused him of se*ual assault and posting revenge pornographic content.

Furthermore, in Dec. 2023, per a lawsuit filed by a woman in a Manhattan District Court, Combs allegedly r*ped her. The complainant noted that the alleged crime was committed when she was 17 years of age, back in 2003. In addition, in Feb. 2024, music producer Rodney Jones, aka 'Lil Rod', filed a lawsuit against Combs, alleging se*ual assault.

The list of accusations against Sean Combs mainly entails alleged crimes that transpired between 1990 and 2003. Over the past few days, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a search warrant, reportedly concerning an unspecified active investigation.

On Monday (March 25, 2024), the Department of Homeland Security raided multiple properties (including houses) belonging to the rapper. The raids by federal agents were conducted in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles.

There's speculation that the sudden scrutiny against Combs — from the 'Diddy' allegations to the 'Diddy' house raids — signal a bigger problem and large-scale cover-up.

Ryan Garcia has now indicated that the raids were a smokescreen to deflect public attention from real crimes and criminals. He appeared to suggest that while 'Diddy' is likely a criminal, he's being scapegoated to save other criminals. Cautioning people, 'KingRy' wrote the following in one of his tweets:

"They raided to hide more. So what we need to do is pray for the law enforcement to grow some ba**s and leak out what's really out there. Diddy the puppet. Diddy the decoy to distract you to what is actually going on. Don't lose sight."

Ryan Garcia looks to overcome personal challenges heading into Devin Haney fight

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently under investigation and could face severe legal repercussions if convicted. Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia is embattled by apparent personal hardships. The boxing savant recently suggested that he'll unmask the Illuminati, an alleged covert group of societal elites who attempt to control the world.

Earlier this year, Ryan Garcia made shocking revelations, claiming that he'd suffered child abuse as part of a larger conspiracy in the elitist quest for global domination. With his views concerning Combs' case, he's made yet another insinuation in the same vein.

Moreover, in the professional dominion, 'KingRy' is scheduled to fight longtime rival Devin Haney for the latter's WBC super lightweight title on April 20, 2024.