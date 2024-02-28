Sparky fly as Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney get into extremely heated face off ahead of April 20th bout [VIDEO] 

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are set to clash for the latter's WBC super lightweight title on April 20th. The event had its first press conference on Tuesday, with things getting heated between the two fighters. While it is unclear what was being said between 'KingRy' and 'The Dream', the former appeared very animated while yelling at the latter, who appeared much more composed than his opponent, and his father, Bill Haney.

Following the press conference, Haney claimed that Garcia was drunk while speaking with Fight Hub, stating:

"Ryan was at the motherf**king press conference drunk as a skunk. Hopefully, he gets it together before April 20th and I'm going to have him punch drunk on that day. Ryan has not changed since amateurs. He's been fighting the same way. Of course, he got bigger, stronger, but if you look at his amateur fights, our old amateur fights, he was doing the same thing so I know how to beat Ryan. Even though our first fight was at 10 years old, our last fight was at 16, he hasn't changed much."

Garcia and Haney fought six times in amateurs, with each fighter winning three times. 'KingRy' holds a professional boxing record of 24-1, with 20 knockout victories and one knockout loss. Meanwhile, 'The Dream' has a professional boxing record of 31-0, with 15 knockout victories.

Ryan Garcia claims he will beat Sean O'Malley in MMA

Sean O'Malley has expressed an interest in taking a high-profile boxing bout, calling out Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' responded to the call out during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, expressing an interest in a mixed martial arts bout, stating:

"I'll beat his a** in MMA, guaranteed. I'm a natural, you don't understand, I'm a natural wrestler. I just beat my security that's a wrestler. I beat him. I'm strong and I got crazy conditioning... I know I'm going to knock him out in boxing. That's not even fair."

Garcia continued:

"What is fair is to test myself in MMA because I know if I put my mind to it and I trained everyday and I had Nate [Diaz] helping me, even Alex Pereira, all of them and I really locked in, he will not beat me. I will come with everything I have and I will destory Sean O'Malley. In the UFC. I've already sent text messages to Dana [White]... I'll come to the UFC. Pay me a bag, I'm there. I'm down to do it after I beat Haney."

Dana White has not addressed the possibility of Garcia entering the octagon, however, it seems unlikely. The UFC President and CEO has a longstanding feud with Oscar De La Hoya, who serves as 'KingRy's promoter.