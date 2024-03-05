“They raped me” - Ryan Garcia unravels on live Twitter space with Andrew Tate, promises to take a "drug test" to prove sanity

Ryan Garcia and Andrew Tate had a crazy Twitter Spaces call earlier today.

Over the last few weeks, 'KingRy' has seemingly had a hard time mentally. A few months ago, the boxer began to act erratically. While fans were willing to overlook his feud with promoter Oscar De La Hoya and his failed talks with Rolando Romero, Garcia took a turn for the worse last week.

The boxer appeared in several press conferences to promote his April 20 bout with Devin Haney last week. Garcia openly stated on social media that he was regularly getting drunk and high in the middle of fight camp. 'The Dream' mocked him at their presser as a result, accusing him of cocaine use.

Garcia denied drug use at the press conference, but he's continued to unravel. Late last week, the boxer released a video on social media stating that he was dead. The post worried fans, but Garcia later released another video, opening up on the situation and his mental health.

That video likely calmed fans for a little bit. However, Garcia is now back in the headlines. Earlier today, 'KingRy' appeared on a Twitter Spaces call with Tate, where he alleged that he was r*ped and would show proof.

Along with that, the boxer hit back at the idea that he was on drugs. Garcia went as far as offering to fly to Tate's home in Romania and take a drug test. In the call, the boxer said:

"I don't give a f*** bro, they r*ped me. I was two years old, they r*ped me. I have proof of that too, that's where it all started bro ... Of course [people say that I'm saying this because I'm on drugs], give me the drug test then! I'll go to f****** Romania and take a drug test right in front of your face."

Ryan Garcia's brother speaks out amid mental struggles

Fans are even more concerned about Ryan Garcia after today's spaces with Andrew Tate.

However, the concern goes a lot further than just online fans. Earlier this week, Garcia's ex-wife, whom he got a divorce from late last year, released a statement stating that the boxer wasn't okay.

Now, Garcia's brother, Sean, has come out with a statement of his own. On Instagram Stories, the younger boxer said that he's not entirely sure what's going on with his brother.

However, Sean Garcia added that his brother is a great man who's just under a lot of stress. A section of the statement read:

"Please don't give up on Ryan and pray for him."

Check out the statement below:

