“This is some Illuminati type of concerning stuff” - Ryan Garcia’s cryptic “666” Instagram post leaves fans worried

Ryan Garcia has a lot of people concerned with his recent activity on social media.

Just days after the conclusion of the promotional press conference for Garcia's upcoming title fight with WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney, the 24-1 fighter has given fans reason for worry with cryptic messages on Instagram and X. Most recently, Garcia posted a worrisome video on his Instagram with many wondering if the fighter is suffering from a mental breakdown.

The text in Garcia's post read:

"We got him boys. RYAN GARCIA RIP B****... 666... Video is exactly 666 in time WE TOLD YOU WE WERE COMING HAHAHA"

Many fans drew their own conclusions with some questioning if the boxer had his account information compromised. Others worried for the safety of 'King Ryan' with the video seemingly showing the boxer running.

Some chose to believe Garcia was the victim of a violent crime due to the message in the post suggesting criminal foul play.

Others believed that Garcia could be suffering from a brain injury or drug abuse, citing the 'Illuminati-type' writing as evidence of a 'manic episode.'

One commenter wrote:

"This is some Illuminati type of concerning stuff. Either that or Ryan really going through a manic episode. Hopefully the latter tho so he can get help. No way this fight [against Devin Haney] happens."

Other fans commented:

"We know he's religious so why would he be trolling with that number? He actually might need help..."

"The Kanye West of boxing"

"Something is seriously wrong with this kid rn..."

"He doesn't need rehab, brother needs an exorcist"

Ryan Garcia's latest social media posts have caused concern among fans

Aside from the recent concerning message from Ryan Garcia on Instagram, fans have been noticing a change in personality from the boxer with other recent posts.

Perhaps most disturbing, Garcia posted a poorly written handnote on Mar. 2 with mostly illegible script. Garcia captioned the post:

"Been a fun run so far, but now it's time to close the show for no. I'LL SEE YOU IN A FEW... the guy that comments first is a fool. I'm sad wtf. Drea call me back"

Garcia allegedly references his ex-wife, Andrea Celina, in the post, with whom he recently announced a separation in January shortly after the birth of their son.

'King Ryan' has made several other puzzling posts on Instagram and X with no answers to the many questions from fans.