Ryan Garcia reveals divorce and new fatherhood in shocking same-day announcement

It has been an eventful day for Ryan Garcia in the world of boxing.

To the delight of many, Garcia announced the birth of his newest son on Jan. 5 via social media. However, in a shocking turn of events, Garcia released a statement just an hour later informing the public that he and his now ex-wife, Andrea Célina, would be getting a divorce.

With the puzzling and jaw-dropping updates, Garcia has asked for privacy on behalf of his family while claiming he and Célina would still prioritize co-parenting their children.

In his post, Garcia thanked Célina for being "an incredible partner" while stating that his "focus remains on the health and wellbeing of [his] two kids."

Célina put out her own Instagram post regarding the birth of their son but has not publicly spoken about the divorce. Both parents have confirmed their new son's name: Henry Leo Garcia.

With the birth of his son, Garcia now fathers three children. The birth of his first son was the second child he fathered with Célina after the couple welcomed their daughter Bela in 2020.

The American's first child — his daughter Rylie — came from his previous relationship with Catherine Gamez. Coincidentally, Garcia and Gamez also split shortly after their daughter Rylie's birth.

Who is Ryan Garcia's ex-wife, Andrea Célina?

Though Andrea Célina rose to prominence in the boxing community for her relationship with former WBC interim champion Ryan Garcia, the Mexican influencer has gained a following for her work on social media.

Célina, who often goes by 'Drea,' has amassed over 140 thousand followers on Instagram and nearly 46 thousand followers on TikTok as a lifestyle influencer. Many of her posts regard either her opinions on health and wellbeing or her family.

It is not publicly known how Célina and Garcia met, though both share Mexican heritage. Garcia often chooses to keep his personal life private but makes his value on family very distinguished.

After the surprising release of personal news, Garcia appears to have moved on by tweeting his intentions to fight Rolando Romero on Jan. 6.