Rolando Romero proclaims himself the most explosive boxer in the history of the sport ahead of facing Gervonta Davis 

Showtime Boxing posted a short clip of Rolando Romero's media workout ahead of his fight with Gervonta Davis this Saturday. In his interview, Romero was asked how successful he will be against Davis. He stated:

"There's no way I can't be successful, he's easy to hit and I punch hard. Harder than everybody he's fought, I'm faster than everybody he's ever fought, I'm more explosive than everyone."

Romero then clarified:

"I might actually be the most explosive fighter in boxing. In the history of boxing. I'm the most explosive fighter in the history of boxing, and he gets hit by everyone. Everyone that fights him is slow as hell, he's slow as hell, so there's no reason why he shouldn't take one of these [fists] to his face."

Walking into this fight, Rolando Romero has an undefeated record of 14-0, with 12 KOs to his credit. He is aiming to usurp Gervonta Davis and hand him the first loss of his professional career.

See the Tweet here:

Rolando Romero vs. Gervonta Davis

Rolando Romero and Gervonta Davis are set to meet in the ring Saturday, May 28, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In anticipation of their matchup, many fighters have made their predictions for the action.

Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia have revealed that they feel 'Rolly' Romero had the advantage coming into the fight, so much so that Lopez is betting $100,000 on him to beat Davis.

Garcia stated:

"I think he's severely underestimated. He may look funky, but he knows his funky moves. There's a lot of attributes that might be against Tank in this fight."

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is also walking into this fight undefeated, at 26-0, with 24 KOs.

The pair have proven they don't like each other, and have continued to take jabs at one another in the lead up to their fight. Romero revealed that they have known each other since 2015 when they both trained in Floyd Mayweather's gym, which is where their feud began.

After years of build-up, someone's undefeated record will have a loss added to it.

Romero posted pictures to his Instagram from his media workout:

Watch the fighter predictions here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham