"Pitbull Cruz really beat the f*** out of him" - Rolando Romero vows to perform better than Isaac Cruz against Gervonta Davis

During Rolando Romero's All Access interview ahead of his bout with Gervonta Davis, he discussed his thoughts on the Isaac Cruz vs. Davis fight.

"I really thought Tank was going to walk all over Cruz. Pitbull Cruz really beat the f*ck out of him. He made Tank f*cking scared out of his mind."

Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis fought in December 2021, with Davis coming out with a unanimous decision victory (116-112, 115-113, 115-113).

Romero stated that Davis is a bully, and cited that everyone thinks he's scary and tough, but, in reality, he is beatable. He added that 'Tank' is a runner, and he plans on making him run in the ring:

"He's very weak-minded. He's hopped out of the ring in the amateurs, he hops out of the ring when he spars. I want him to f*cking run like a b*tch. Same way he ran with Pitbull Cruz, but even worse with me."

Rolando Romero and Gervonta Davis' history

Rolando Romero and Gervonta Davis have had a tense feud leading up to their fight. Both have provoked the other in their face-offs and press interviews to get under the other's skin.

Romero revealed the first time he saw Davis was at Floyd Mayweather's boxing gym, where competition was stiff, but the potential to skyrocket into stardom was palpable:

"2015 was the first time I saw him. I saw him spar some dude at Floyd's gym and he got f*cking wobbled. And he gets so frustrated he starts hitting below the belt and stuff like that, and then there's a gym riot."

Rolando Romero stated that Davis' inability to keep a level head is what is going to lead to his downfall. 'Rolly' has been steadily picking away at Davis over the course of the leadup to their fight. It is seemingly part of his plan to exploit 'Tank's weakness as a hothead in the hopes that it will lead to recklessness that Romero can capitalize on.

