Ryan Garcia sends a clear message to Isaac Cruz - "50-50 chance to stay relevant"

In a quick interview with EsNews, Ryan Garcia had some harsh words for Isaac Cruz. Garcia is fighting in Los Angeles in July, but an opponent has yet to be officially named.

Last week, the WBC ordered a title eliminator bout between Ryan Garcia and Isaac Cruz but the fight has met some contention from Cruz's team. Cruz's manager stated in a video that they were not currently interested in a fight with Ryan Garcia. This pushed Garcia to call Cruz out on his Instagram.

Later speaking with EsNews, Garcia stated:

"I did every possible thing I could do to try to make the fight happen. The things they say, they don't ever mention how we can make it happen. You see me saying let's find a way, if there is an issue there should be an answer to it. I'm not a hard person to work with, but point, blank, period they don't want it to happen."

It was brought up that Isaac had stated that there was a 50-50 chance of the fight between them happening, to which Garcia responded:

"They keep on talking sh*t about me so I gave them facts. I said, 'It's a 50-50 chance you stay relevant for much longer than this current period of time.'"

Garcia recently posted a picture of the matchup to his Instagram, but it's still up in the air if the fight happens.

Who will Ryan Garcia fight if not Isaac Cruz

With the Isaac Cruz fight still not finalized despite the mandate from the WBC, 'KingRy' has to look at other options. He has stated that even if the Cruz fight does not happen, he will still be fighting in July.

It has been circulated that a potential matchup for Garcia could be Javier Fortuna. It was confirmed by his manager that the idea had been discussed, but he did not reveal if any serious conversations had been had between the teams.

Despite this, Fortuna has gone to Instagram to personally address Garcia:

"I am willing to fight you wherever and whenever you want."

