"I'm thinking 50-50" - Isaac Cruz discusses the chances he faces Ryan Garcia next

Isaac Cruz doesn't seem to believe that he'll be facing Ryan Garcia next after all.

The two have been in talks for a bout for a while. Despite reports that they'd square off in April, the pair didn't end up fighting. Instead, they both faced different opponents. Just a week apart, Garcia picked up a win over Emmanuel Tagoe and Cruz knocked out Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Following their respective wins, they were ordered to face each other by the WBC. The promise of fighting for a world title next was on the line, but that might not be enough to make the bout happen. In an interview with George Ebro, Cruz discussed the likelihood of fighting Ryan Garcia next.

To put it lightly, he doesn't sound optimistic. Cruz said:

"I'm not so confident. I'm thinking 50-50. A fifty of trust and another fifty of distrust for the simple fact that they are not confident people and fearful of it being signed. When the agreement arrives, they will throw it away, because his belly hurts, he did not find makeup or something else."

See George Ebros' interview with Isaac Cruz below:

Isaac Cruz reassures fans that he's going to get a big fight next

While he's not sure if the Ryan Garcia fight will come together, Isaac Cruz remains confident that he will fight a big name next.

The main reason he believes he won't fight 'KingRy' next is that there's a lack of good faith on his side of negotiations. However, he remains confident that his team will do everything they can to get the big matchup official.

In the event that they can't secure the Garcia fight, Cruz remains confident that he will get a big name next. During his interview with Ebro, some of the big names that 'Pitbull' mentioned as possible opponents included Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr.

Discussing his next fight, Cruz said:

"My promoter Sean Gibbons and Premier Boxing Champions are in the best position to negotiate to ensure this fight takes place, as long as they see the seriousness on the part [of Team Garcia] as well. This is one of those fights that we are looking for, the fights that we want. Whether it's Ryan, whether it's George Kambosos, whether it's Devin Haney, any 135-pounder, we want them too. We're going to do everything we can to go for those big fights."

