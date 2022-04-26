"That's the fight he wants"- Oscar De La Hoya claims Ryan Garcia wants to fight Isaac Cruz next

Ryan Garcia is among the most popular boxers in the world right now. The unbeaten phenom has his sights set on Isaac Cruz next, according to Oscar De La Hoya.

'KingRy' marked his return to the boxing ring against Emmanuel Tagoe earlier this month. While the stage was set for Garcia to secure yet another knockout, he instead went the full 12 rounds with Tagoe and walked away with a unanimous decision victory,

Ever since his victory, Garcia has been looking for an opponent and wants to get back in the ring as soon as possible. It looks like 'KingRy' has found his next opponent in Isaac Cruz. During a recent interview with Fight Hub, Oscar De La Hoya was asked to comment on Garcia's future, to which he answered:

"I'm having a meeting tomorrow with Ryan Garcia to talk about his future. He's willing to fight anybody and everybody. We were very vocal about Isaac Cruz and that's the fight he wants but there's many options out there but that's the one fight that people want to see."

Watch Oscar De La Hoya's full interview below:

Oscar De La Hoya believes Ryan Garcia can be the biggest star in boxing

Oscar De La Hoya has heaped praise on Ryan Garcia, suggesting that the 23-year-old could become the biggest star in the sport. He has a record of 22-0 so far in his career and has established a mega social media presence which could lead to superstardom over time.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Oscar De La Hoya spoke about Garcia's potential.

"When you say something to him, he listens. He's a 23-year-old kid who hears what you have to say, and he pays attention to it and he wants to learn. That's a valuable commodity. He listens to me. He listens to [Golden Boy executive] Bernard Hopkins. He values what we say."

De La Hoya added:

"He can be the biggest star in boxing. It's not the same way I got there or the same way others have gotten there. And he's willing to do the things and put in the work that it'll take to get there."

Edited by C. Naik