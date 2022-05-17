×
Ryan Garcia promises to headline at Staples Center in July

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe
Darryl John Esguerra
Modified May 17, 2022
Ryan Garcia has promised to return to the boxing ring and headline at the Staples Center. This comes after reports indicated that the WBC-ordered title eliminator between ‘KingRy’ and Isaac Cruz may not happen in the near future.

In a tweet, the star lightweight contender berated ‘Pitbull’ and his promoter Sean Gibbons. He also claimed that he will fight on July 16 in his home state.

“What Cruz needs to understand and his idiotic manager Sean Gibbons, who has nothing but disrespected to me and lied to me on other occasions and I’m talking to his son to, I’ll go on and headline at Staples Center July 16th while you guys use someone as a pawn. Run Cruz from them.”

Check out Ryan Garcia’s tweet:

What cruz needs to understand and his idiotic manager Sean gibbons who has nothing but disrespected to me and lied to me on other occasions and I’m talking to his son to, I’ll go on and headline at staples center July 16th while you guys use someone as a pawn. Run cruz from them

The 23-year-old had been pursuing a fight against Cruz even before the WBC ordered the title eliminator.

Prior to the WBC announcement, there were talks between the two camps for a possible matchup. It was reported that Cruz's manager was not interested in a fight with Garcia despite all the hype that had been building around their potential bout. This prompted Garcia to lambast Cruz’s camp on social media, where he enjoys a massive following.

The winner of the title eliminator will be given a guaranteed shot at the WBC 135-pound title currently held by Devin Haney, who is set to meet George Kambosos Jr. for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship on June 5.

Garcia last fought in April, beating Emmanuel Tagoe via unanimous decision. He currently holds a record of 22-0 including 18 knockouts.

Ryan Garcia may face Javier Fortuna instead

With the uncertainty of his much-anticipated faceoff against Isaac Cruz, Ryan Garcia can now focus his attention on other potential opponents, including Javier Fortuna.

The 32-year-old is a former WBA Super Featherweight Champion. Nicknamed 'El Abejon', Fortuna holds a record of 36-3-1 including 25 knockouts.

His manager Sampson Lewkowicz recently said they are open to negotiating for a possible bout should Garcia's team call. Fortuna himself also expressed willingness to fight the boxing prodigy in a recent Instagram post.

