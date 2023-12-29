"Damn if you do damn if you don’t" - Ryan Garcia claps back at troll after being accused of "begging" for a fight against undefeated star

After bouncing back from a loss to Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia has shifted his attention to chasing a fight with Devin Haney.

Garcia tweeted a graphic on Dec. 28 of the two fighters in the octagon together, claiming that he wanted their 'seventh fight' to be 'professional.'

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia, however, faced backlash from a fan for the post. The fan claimed that the 25-year-old was 'begging' for a fight with the former unified lightweight champion, forcing Garcia to respond.

Expand Tweet

It did not take Garcia long to clap back by calling the fan 'toxic.' Garcia stated that there was 'no such thing as begging' and that he was purely exemplifying the nature of the sport.

Expand Tweet

Though Garcia has not received anything close to a confirmed fight with Devin Haney, the two have been rumored for a title fight in the past due to their history and parallel rise to the top. Haney has entertained the idea of a potential matchup as well.

However, Haney has moved up a division to super lightweight as the WBC's divisional champion. Meanwhile, Garcia currently remains in the lightweight division, a class five pounds below.

Have Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia fought before?

As Ryan Garcia hinted in his X post, 'King Ry' does have a history with WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney.

As two young prodigies from California, Haney and Garcia fought six times on the amateur level, splitting the fights at an even 3-3. None of the six fights ended with a knockout as all went the full distance.

Expand Tweet

Though Haney is currently one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world at 31-0, Garcia suffered the first loss of his career in 2023 to Gervonta Davis. The American would rebound with a knockout of Oscar Duarte on Dec. 2.

Haney most recently defeated Regis Prograis on Dec. 9 for the WBC super lightweight belt and intends for his next fight to be a title defense in his new weight class.