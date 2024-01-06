“That's courtroom prep” - Fans left stumped as Ryan Garcia announces birth of his child and his divorce within one hour

Earlier this week, boxing superstar Ryan Garcia left fans stumped and overwhelmed as he announced the birth of his firstborn son and divorce.

On Friday evening, in a post on Instagram, the fighter penned a heartfelt note celebrating the birth of his child, and fast forward one hour, he posted another statement announcing that he had split with his partner Drea Celina.

Suffice it to say, fight fans were perplexed by the bizarrely quick turnaround of circumstances in 'King Ry's' life, prompting them to flood social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@MmaTwitr posted a side-by-side collage of both posts on X, saying:

"Bro Ryan Garcia just announced the birth of his child and his divorce within one hour of each other in two separate Instagram posts😭🤣."

"That's courtroom prep."

"Bruh. Announcing the birth of your child with an IG post [and] then following it up with a post telling us you getting a divorce is crazy, lol. Ryan Garcia ain’t all there."

"Garcia posting the birth of his child and 30 minutes later posting the divorce of his girl is all time savage. 💀😂"

"Garcia making a public announcement divorcing his wife RIGHT AFTER she gave birth to his son [is] so corny. 😭😭"

"Damn, I didn’t even know King @RyanGarcia was married or had any kids. Odd timing, but he’s only human."

"Is there anyone this man doesn’t turn his back to? Let her enjoy this day as a mother, at least."

"Maybe because it may not be her baby."

"Man usually involves God in his speeches. I know God ain’t tell him to do this."

Potential date and location for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia revealed

According to Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia has specifically instructed him to set up a fight against Devin Haney for his next boxing outing. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, 'Golden Boy' revealed the fight would be relatively easy to make, adding that he wishes to set up the bout for March in Las Vegas.

Catch Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (1:25):

Garcia and Haney have fought six times as amateurs and are three apiece against each other. However, since turning pro, 'The Dream' has achieved undisputed status at lightweight and is currently the reigning WBC super lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, 'King Ry' is yet to get his hands on a world title. However, since his crushing knockout defeat against Abdul Wahid (previously known as Gervonta Davis), he has bounced back with an eight-round knockout over Oscar Duarte Jurado.