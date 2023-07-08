Who is Oscar De La Hoya? All about the subject of The Golden Boy

The Golden Boy is a highly anticipated and enticing two-part docuseries that is all set to make its debut exclusively on HBO's streaming platform Max on Monday, July 24, 2023. The documentary series will depict the true story behind the life and career of the iconic former American boxer Oscar De La Hoya from the point of view of the legendary boxer himself. Fernando Villena has acted as the director of the docuseries, The Golden Boy.

A brief synopsis for The Golden Boy, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"THE GOLDEN BOY peels back the layers of this celebrated yet complicated figure, exploring his triumphs and turmoil to reveal a man struggling to come to terms with lifelong demons."

Ever since the official first-look trailer for the documentary series was dropped by HBO, the audience has been quite curious to learn all about the the true story of Oscar De La Hoya. So, without further delay, let's jump right in to find out all about the beloved boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who was given the title of "The Golden Boy of boxing" by the American media.

The subject of the upcoming HBO docuseries The Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya is the winner of 11 world titles in the world of boxing

Born on February 4, 1973, the 50-year-old former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya is currently an American boxing promoter. The legendary boxer competed from 1992 to 2008. De La Hoya, whose life and rise to fame is the main subject of the upcoming 2-part documentary series on HBO's Max, went on to win a total of eleven world titles in six different weight classes, which included the lineal championship in three different weight classes.

Oscar De La Hoya, known as "The Golden Boy," is a highly regarded boxer who achieved the 38th rank on BoxRec's list of the best boxers of all time. He began his boxing journey after graduating from James A. Garfield High School and went on to represent the United States at the 1992 Summer Olympics. There, he triumphed in the lightweight division, earning a gold medal and gaining recognition from the media with his iconic nickname.

He was also given the title of The Ring magazine Fighter of the Year back in 1995. He took the top spot in the world both in 1997 and 1998. In pay-per-view income, the boxer generated more or less $700 million. It made him the top-earning fighter in pay-per-view. However, his position was later on surpassed by Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. The iconic boxer declared his retirement after a long-expanded career of sixteen years in 2009.

While talking about his upcoming HBO Max documentary series, Oscar De La Hoya wrote in the caption of an Instagram post:

"Worked on this documentary for years and I’m so proud of my self for finally speaking the truth and making this raw, real and authentic story for the world to watch."

The long list of executive producers for the new docuseries includes Javier Quintana, Archie Gips, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Mario Lopez, Stephen Levinson, Jeffrey Stearns, Mark Wahlberg, David Wendell and Bentley Weiner.

Don't forget to watch The Golden Boy, which will arrive on Max on July 24, 2023.

