Mario Lopez Health Update: How is the Actor doing now?

Mario Lopez, the actor and media personality who gained fame from 'Saved By The Bell', has been one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood for quite some time now. The television host and actor has set some pretty impressive goals for himself in 2023, one of which is his promise to stay fit and healthy.

The 90s heartthrob turned to fitness to battle some of the issues he went through as a child. Today, we're going to take a look at how he's doing and what kind of workouts he's following to stay fit at 49.

Mario Lopez Health Update

In an interview, Mario Lopez said that growing up, his stomach wasn't fully formed, and as such, his body was unable to digest food. This caused him to lose half his bodyweight.

“I was deadly ill. I was almost going to die. The priest came and blessed me. I had a condition where I wasn’t retaining any fluid or food. I couldn’t vomit. I lost half my weight.”

After this mortifying experience, Lopez's father took him to a Bruja, a Mexican witch doctor, who fed him a concoction of carnation milk, prompting him to make a speedy recovery.

Lopez later said that it was this experience in his life that turned him into a believer in alternative medicine, and it has become a story he frequently shares with others.

Mario Lopez loves the occasional yoga or spinning session. (Image via The List)

In conversation with Men's Health, Lopez said that he has taken up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as a way of learning a new skill and staying in top shape.

“It instills such a great work ethic and confidence and physical toughness, as well as emotional, psychological toughness, and a lot of confidence. So I love all those things and all those attributes and it’s taught.”

He also shared that he enjoys doing yoga and taking up the occasional spinning class with his wife Courtney Mazza.

Apart from the aforementioned sports and workouts, Lopez relishes boxing, weight-lifting, and wrestling as well. The Access Daily host also shared:

"I think your health should be a top priority, because if you don't have that, what does anything else matter? I want to just be healthy and be around as long as I can, to be able to be there for my family. It's a lifestyle, really.

It's allowed me to handle this insane schedule at my age, and to have a lot of energy, like right now I'm going from the gym to Access Daily. And that's a talk show, viewers want to see people who are happy and excited, and at the moment we have a lot of guests, so I can't be low energy."

It's clear that fitness has worked wonders for Mario Lopez.

For someone who's been the center of attention for three decades, it may seem downright absurd to see Mario Lopez in the shape that he's in. However, his early health issues along with his love for jiu-jitsu have instilled in him a sense of discipline and responsibility to stay in top shape.

