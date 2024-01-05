"Respect to him for stepping up" - Fans react as Oscar De La Hoya announces potential Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney showdown

Oscar De La Hoya recently confirmed that a bout between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney is in the works, and boxing fans took to social media to react to the news.

Garcia recently returned to winning ways following his loss to Gervonta Davis in their epic contest last April. In Dec. 2023, he faced Oscar Duarte and closed the bout in style by knocking him out in the eighth round after a dominant performance.

As for Haney, the 25-year-old recently become a two-weight world champion when he defeated Regis Prograis via unanimous decision. Haney's victory meant he extended his undefeated record to 31-0 and is now considered by ESPN to be the best active lightweight in the world.

Courtesy of boxing journalist Michael Benson, De La Hoya stated that a clash between Garcia and Haney could be next. He said:

"That's the next fight we wanna make... I think that fight can be easily made."

The potential fight has gotten boxing fans on X (formerly Twitter) talking, with one fan stating that they were impressed to see Garcia stepping up and taking on a challenge. They wrote:

"Respect to Ryan for stepping up and not ducking super fights like Tank…"

Another fan expressed their belief that Garcia isn't ready for the bout, saying:

"Ryan is popular but his skill level is nowhere near Haney's at this point in time, easy win for Devin, this is not the amateurs."

Another user added that while the fight is sure to do well financially, Garcia may be outmatched when it comes to skill:

"The fight will sell. Haney outboxes him!"

@GmaneBoxing on the other hand, dismissed the bout and said:

"We only watching Tank"

Ryan Garcia publicly turns down champion's title offer

With news of Ryan Garcia potentially set to face Devin Haney, it is no surprise that 'The Flash' turned down a bout against Rolando Romero.

Romero recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to lay out a challenge to Garcia, hoping to secure a fight and make it "the biggest PPV" of 2024. He tweeted:

"I’ve spent enough time away from boxing. It’s time to make the biggest PPV event of 2024. Ryan Garcia, Let’s give the fans what they want, they’ve been begging for this for years #RomeroGarcia"

Garcia responded:

"I’m sorry Rollies, you and your team work way too slow and you were way too indecisive. I didn’t know if you wanted to box or vacation. Devin Haney and I are in negotiations, respect that. I’m not entertaining anything. Thanks"

