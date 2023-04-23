How much did Gervonta Davis make against Ryan Garcia? Here's an estimate of the fight purse

After years of back and forth, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia finally took place on Saturday, April 22, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the clash between the undefeated fighters, 'Tank' came away with the win, knocking out Garcia with a vicious body shot in the seventh round.

Watch Gervonta Davis stop Ryan Garcia below:

As per a report by sportspayouts, both fighters stand to earn gargantuan sums for the catchweight bout.

The WBA regular lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is set to earn a guaranteed fight purse of $5 million and 50% of the pay-per-view shares for the event. In total, 'Tank' is expected to take home a total of around $10 million.

His opponent Garcia is set to earn a guaranteed purse of $2.5 million. However, his actual payout will be much higher since he is expected to have a 50 percent stake in the pay-per-view numbers. The former WBC interim lightweight champion might see a pay-day of nearly $5 million.

With the loss to 'Tank', Garcia conceded the first defeat of his professional boxing career. His record now stands at 23 and 1. 'King Ry' holds wins against prominent names like Luke Campbell and Javier Fortuna.

Davis, who is still undefeated, sports an enviable record of 29-0. He holds wins against the likes of Hector Luis Garcia, Rolando Romero, and Isaac Cruz.

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis: 'King Ry' buries the hatchet after the fight

Although Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis had a slew of heated moments in the lead-up to their April 22 clash, 'King Ry' made sure to put an end to the beef after a KO loss to the WBA regular champion.

During his post-fight interview, the 24-year-old handled his loss like an astute professional, claiming that he has nothing but respect for the great fighter Davis is:

"'Tank' is a great fighter, I take my hat off to him. I know we talked a lot of sh*t coming up in here, but he knows what it is, it's all love at the end of the day. I was honored to be in the ring with a great fighter, and I respect him lot. And you know how the business goes, but I want to say you're a good man bro."

Catch Garcia's comments on Davis below:

