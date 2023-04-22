After years of back-and-forth, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will lock horns in the squared circle on Saturday, April 22, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fighters share real animosity for one another, which was once again evident in a recent joint-interview with ESPN.

Speaking to ESPN's Stan Verrett, things quickly got heated between the two unbeaten boxers as Davis accused Garcia of cursing during the interview. Responding to 'Tank's accusations, 'King Ry' referenced his counterpart's legal troubles:

"You've done a lot worse than cursing... Look in the mirror, you've done a lot worse than cursing, and it's all on camera. Stop right now, and you do not want to go there. Trust me, you don't want to get into this morality conversation because it's going to hit you in the face, just like this left hook."

Catch the exchange between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis below:

In 2020, footage emerged of Gervonta Davis assaulting his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child during a charity basketball event at the University of Miami.

In the video, the boxing star can be seen forcefully grabbing the woman by her throat and dragging her away from the arena into a separate room as others scrambled to separate the duo.

The boxer faced domestic violence charges for his actions.

Watch Gervonta Davis' public outrage below:

When Ryan Garcia trolled Gervonta Davis for his fashion choices

Ryan Garcia is just as well known for his good looks and for his boxing skills. So when Gervonta Davis tried to troll 'King Ry's sense of fashion, he made sure to put the WBA regular lightweight champion in his place.

During a press conference leading up to the boxing match, 'Tank' poked fun at Garcia's pants, saying they were too big. Garcia responded by brutally trolling the world champion boxer for sporting a pink outfit and green purse during a past event:

"Don't even talk about style. I don't even know what you were wearing yesterday. You look like you fell through a rainbow, like just stop man. You look like you dance with a unicorn. Just stop man. You woke up in the 2001's vintage store. Just stop right now, please."

