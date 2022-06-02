"I'm handsome and they hate it" - Ryan Garcia on why he gets disrespected as a boxer

Ryan Garcia believes that his looks have something to do with why he gets a lot of hate as a fighter.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, 'KingRy' lamented how he is being disrespected as a boxer despite everything he's done to excel in the sport and make a name for himself.

“I've had to deal with a lot of just disrespect toward me as a fighter. And even though I've put in the work, been boxing since I was seven years old, been getting hit in the head since I was a little boy. Going traveling everywhere, going with my parents everywhere, sacrificing my childhood, everything I had to do. I paid those dues. I just did it in a smart marketing way. That’s just what it is. I'm smart."

Garcia added:

“And honestly, now that I look at it, I think it's just because I'm handsome. Honestly, I think they're envious. And I think they just hate me. It's kind of cocky to say, but f*ck it. It's true. I'm handsome and they hate it.”

The 23-year-old upstart said this as he responded to skepticism raised by Gervonta Davis' promoter, Leonard Ellerbe. The Mayweather Promotions CEO claimed that Garcia doesn't genuinely want to fight 'Tank'.

Garcia, ranked as the No. 2 lightweight by WBC, has been adamant about fighting Davis. He's even insisted that he'll face the undefeated fighter in December after beating Javier Fortuna in July.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly

Ryan Garcia wants to prove he's not "ducking" Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis have been linked to fight each other before. However, negotiations crumbled after the California-born fighter went on a hiatus.

To prove that he's not avoiding a fight against the explosive Davis (27-0, 25 KOs), Garcia recently said that he is willing to share every step of the negotiation process for the potential fight with the public.

On Twitter, he wrote:

“After I beat Javier Fortuna, I’m willing to have 24-7 coverage of the negotiations to fight Tank Davis. Is he willing to do that tho? Cmon Ellerbe hahahah let’s see who’s really ducking...”

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia After I beat Javier Fortuna, I’m willing to have 24-7 coverage of the negotiations to fight Tank Davis. Is he willing to do that tho? Cmon Ellerbe hahahah let’s see who’s really ducking… 🤷‍♂️ After I beat Javier Fortuna, I’m willing to have 24-7 coverage of the negotiations to fight Tank Davis. Is he willing to do that tho? Cmon Ellerbe hahahah let’s see who’s really ducking… 🤷‍♂️

Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) is scheduled to return to the ring on July 16 against Dominican southpaw Fortuna. This will be his second fight this year following a 15-month hiatus due to injuries and mental health issues.

He is coming off a unanimous victory over Emmanuel Tagoe in February this year.

