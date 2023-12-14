"I beat him off skills" - Devin Haney slams critics accusing him of weight bullying against Regis Prograis 

Devin Haney faced off against Regis Prograis for the WBC super lightweight title last weekend.

'The Dream' put on arguably the best performance of his career, and dominated his opponent en route to a unanimous decision win.

The pair both came in at 140 pounds during the official weigh-ins, but weighed vastly different amounts in the squared circle. Boxing editor for talkSport, Michael Benson, recently revealed what both men weighed during their fight, and wrote this:

"Devin Haney weighed in at 165lbs on fight night for his win vs Regis Prograis, according to the California Commission, after successfully making the 140lbs super-lightweight limit at the weigh-in the day before. Prograis weighed 156.8lbs on fight night."

Fans were stunned by the difference in weight, particularly given that Prograis had competed at super lightweight for his whole career, whilst Haney was making his divisional debut.

'The Dream' has now fired back at any critics labeling him a weight bully, as Devin Haney took to X and wrote this:

"I didn’t beat Regis by throwing my weight around or bullying him.. I beat him off skills."

Devin Haney welcomes Ryan Garcia's callout

Devin Haney put on a record breaking performance against Regis Prograis to become the new WBC super lightweight champion.

'The Dream' is slowly but surely becoming one of boxing's biggest stars, and with victories over the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr and Prograis, he already has a Hall of Fame worthy career in the eyes of some.

Following Haney's victory last weekend, he was called out by fellow rising boxing star Ryan Garcia.

'KingRy' took to X and wrote the following:

"Haney is Good no doubt but I know him all too well and I will beat him. Good stuff tonight congrats but this year we are going to run it!"

Devin Haney was informed of Garcia's callout during his post-fight press conference, where he welcomed the challenge, saying this:

"That's a possibility. That's a mega-fight. I've been calling out Ryan for years now, so it's good to hear that he finally wants to fight. It sucks that it came after he took a [loss]. But it was only a matter of time. Now he finally wants to call me out. But at the end of the day it's still a big fight. I want to make the best fights."

