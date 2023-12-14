"Devin Haney is a weight bully" - Reported 8.2 lbs. weight difference in Regis Prograis fight earns severe fan criticism

Devin Haney has seemingly received considerable backlash from boxing fans, owing to the weight advantage he reportedly had in his most recent fight. Haney is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Regis Prograis, whom he faced on December 9, 2023, at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis boxing showdown witnessed Haney dominantly defeat Prograis to capture the WBC super lightweight title. While it was Haney who moved up in weight for the matchup, it's now being reported that he boasted a significant weight advantage over his opponent on fight night.

In a tweet by boxing reporter Michael Benson, it was suggested that as per the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), Devin Haney's weight on fight night was 165 pounds. Meanwhile, Regis Prograis' fight night weight was 156.8 pounds.

Both fighters made the 140-pound weight limit for their title fight at the official weigh-ins a day before the fight. They gradually rehydrated to become much heavier on fight night, with Haney gaining an 8.2-pound advantage.

Expand Tweet

Several fans have since chimed in and lambasted Haney for the massive edge in weight. One X user opined that the fights ought to transpire on the same day as the weigh-ins to discourage fighters from extreme weight-cutting and rehydration.

Many asserted that fighters must compete at their natural weight. One fan speculated that the much-discussed potential Devin Haney vs. Gervonta 'Tank' Davis fight may never materialize, as Haney won't agree to the rehydration clauses in their bout agreement.

Others drew parallels between Haney and WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez, implying that they both cheat by using extreme weight cuts and facing lighter opponents on fight night.

Alternatively, some lauded Devin Haney for cutting all the way to 140 pounds. Regardless, echoing the sentiments of most fans, an X user tweeted:

"Devin Haney is a weight bully."

Expand Tweet

Check out a few screenshots of fan reactions to the Haney-Prograis weight differential below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

Devin Haney responds to call-out from top boxing star

After Haney's incredible win against Prograis, fellow 25-year-old boxer Ryan Garcia expressed interest in fighting him next. Neither Haney nor Garcia's next fight has been announced yet. Regardless, boxing superstar Garcia challenged 'The Dream' and is confident about beating him. 'KingRy' tweeted:

"Haney is Good no doubt but I know him all to well and I will beat him. Good stuff tonight congrats but this year we are going to run it!!!"

Expand Tweet

During his post-fight press conference on December 9, Haney was notified of Ryan Garcia's call-out. 'The Dream' responded by highlighting that he's been calling Garcia out for years, adding that their possible clash would be "a mega-fight."

Haney further alluded that Garcia's maiden professional boxing defeat may have played a role in his finally agreeing to face him. Nevertheless, the San Francisco-born boxer added:

"At the end of the day it's still a big fight. I want to make the best fights, I want to make the biggest fights happen."

Check out Haney's comments below (5:25):