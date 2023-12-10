"I want to make the best fights” - Devin Haney open to facing top star following callout 

Devin Haney became the new WBC light welterweight champion following an immaculate performance against Regis Prograis this weekend.

'The Dream' was awarded a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the contest 120-107 in his favor. With the win, Haney extended his unbeaten record to 31-0.

In the aftermath of the bout, Ryan Garcia took to X to call out the new WBC light welterweight champion. 'KingRy' wrote:

"Haney is Good no doubt but I know him all too well and I will beat him. Good stuff tonight congrats but this year we are going to run it!!!"

Haney was made aware of Garcia's callout during his post-fight press conference. 'The Dream' welcomed the challenge and stated:

"That's a possibility. That's a mega-fight. I've been calling out Ryan for years now, so it's good to hear that he finally wants to fight. It sucks that it came after he took a [loss]. But it was only a matter of time. Now he finally wants to call me out. But at the end day it's still a big fight. I want to make the best fights, I want to make the biggest fights happen."

Devin Haney closed out his 2023 in stunning fashion by defeating Regis Prograis, and combined with his victory over Vasily Lomachenko in May, 'The Dream' has had a fantastic year.

Eddie Hearn showers Devin Haney in praise following a superb performance

Devin Haney's performance against Regis Prograis has been compared to Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s iconic beatdown of Arturo Gatti by Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn.

Haney, who is Hearn's client, dazzled his opponent en route to a unanimous decision victory, with Prograis landing the fewest punches thrown by a fighter over 12 rounds ever, according to Compubox.

Hearn believes his fighter could find even greater success at welterweight than he found at light welterweight against Prograis. He shared his review of Haney's performance during an interview with Boxing Social, saying:

"He talks about going to 147 [pounds]. Not a problem for Devin. I think he'll be even stronger at 147 and there's so many great fights out there for him. Of course you've heard Oscar [De La Hoya] and Ryan [Garcia], I think it's a natural fight for DAZN... But it's difficult to see who can beat him, and he only may get beaten by going up too many weight divisions."

