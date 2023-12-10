"Can get beaten by anybody in the top 100” - Eddie Hearn explains why Francis Ngannou won’t win a boxing heavyweight world title

Francis Ngannou's incredible performance against Tyson Fury in October saw him enter the WBC's top 10 rankings the following month.

'The Predator' did not defeat Fury on fight night, but gave the WBC champion what he called "his toughest fight in 10 years". Ngannou's showing surprised all who watched, as the professional boxing debutant went toe-to-toe with the consensus No. 1-ranked heavyweight boxer in the world for ten rounds.

But according to Matchroom Boxing chairman and leading promoter, Eddie Hearn, Francis Ngannou will never win a boxing world title.

Hearn was recently interviewed by Seconds Out, where he was asked to share his thoughts on 'The Predator' being a bonafide heavyweight contender. He said:

"It's very difficult because in my opinion, Francis Ngannou can get beaten by anybody in the top 100."

When asked why Tyson Fury was unable to dominate Ngannou, Eddie Hearn shared the following explanation:

"His mind wasn't there, I think he has regressed as a fighter. You have to give credit to Ngannou. But what I'm saying is, if I'm Ngannou now - when you say, 'Is he going to be a force in the heavyweight division?' - He's only really thinking about the Fury rematch, or [fighting] Joshua or Wilder. Because he could lose to anybody. And he's not gonna risk it for $5 million or $10 million. He has to cash in in the big one. So you're not gonna see him compete."

Francis Ngannou believes he is capable of knocking Tyson Fury out cold

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou faced off in an epic crossover boxing clash in Saudi Arabia in October.

'The Gypsy King' entered the bout a massive -1400 favorite, and many expected him to dismantle Ngannou, who was making his professional boxing debut.

But the former UFC champion was able to compete with Fury for all 10 scheduled rounds, and outlanded the WBC champion on power punches throughout the fight.

Ngannou also landed the most significant blow of the fight, a crisp left hook that sent Tyson Fury crashing to the canvas in Round 3.

'The Predator' was recently interviewed by Shannon Sharpe, and the pair discussed Francis Ngannou's epic performance against Fury.

While revisiting the left hook that dropped the WBC champion, Ngannou stated that the punch did not land clean. He also noted that if it had, then Fury would have been knocked out cold.

"I knew that he was going to get back up. The punch hit his shoulder first and then caught him at the temple... Basically, in the 10th round, you still fresh… Everyone will go down with a clean shot."

