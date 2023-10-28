Francis Ngannou knocks down Tyson Fury with thunderous left hand, social media erupts

On October 28, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou delivered a thrilling moment for fans present in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as he knocked Tyson Fury down in the third round of their professional boxing clash.

The fight ended in a split-decision victory for Fury. Despite the defeat, Ngannou received praise for his performance. The clips of the viral knockdown moment have been doing the rounds on social media and people from all over the world are sharing their thoughts on it.

One person showered praise on Francis Ngannou, saying that the Cameroonian had exceeded expectations with his performance.

"Francis is doing way better than I thought he would."

Another individual spoke about the magnitude of the possible achievement if Ngannou manages to defeat 'The Gypsy King' in the fight.

"Ngannous is the greatest sports story EVER if he pulls this one off."

There was one person who criticized boxing as one of the biggest names in the sport got knocked down by an MMA fighter.

"Boxing in the mud, one of their best just got put down by an amateur."

One Twitter user claimed that Tyson Fury might have underestimated 'The Predator's punching power.

"The look on Fury's face says it all, don't think he realised how hard Ngannou hits... He sent Overeem's head into the stratosphere...."

Fans react to Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou