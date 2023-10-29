"Usyk-Fury is a mismatch” - Tyson Fury’s clash with Oleksandr Usyk now in jeopardy following controversial Francis Ngannou fight, says Eddie Hearn

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are rumored to face off to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion on December 23.

However, following Fury's controversial win over Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the undisputed heavyweight title clash could now be in jeopardy.

'The Gypsy King' was dropped with a left hook by Ngannou in Round 3, and Fury was wearing visible damage on his face once the fight was over.

According to Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn, the fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has lost all hype following a lackluster performance from 'The Gypsy King' against Ngannou.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Hearn labeled the fight between Fury and Usyk as a "mismatch" and began listing a number of potential matchups that he felt made more sense. Hearn said:

"One is a 'lineal heavyweight champion' and the other one has never boxed before, and he beat the lineal world heavyweight champion. I'm sitting here now, I've texted [Anthony Joshua], I'm saying, 'Let's f***ing go! You beat all these people.' Usyk is a special breed, we've had two cracks at him. But Usyk-Fury is a mismatch, no one wants to see it. Either make Tyson Fury vs. Ngannou rematch, make Fury vs. 'AJ' or make Ngannou vs. 'AJ'."

Francis Ngannou declares himself the "Table Tennis" world champ after Tyson Fury fight

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou faced off in a much-anticipated crossover boxing clash in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

While the hype surrounding the fight was massive, there was little expectation that Ngannou would provide 'The Gypsy King' with any real threat. The former UFC champion entered the ring as a +1080 underdog, while Fury was a -1200 favorite.

In the days before fight night, Fury was quoted saying that his fight with Ngannou was the equivalent of Novak Djokovic facing the table tennis world champion at Wimbledon.

But the fight did not go to plan for Fury, who was dropped by Ngannou with a left hook in the third round. The fight remained competitive throughout, as stunned fans and fighters couldn't believe what they were watching.

Following the fight, 'The Predator' took to X to share the following message with the world:

"Tabel tennis champion of the world"

See the post below:

