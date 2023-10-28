Breaking: Tyson Fury controversially beats Francis Ngannou via split decision despite suffering 3rd round knockdown

British boxing sensation Tyson Fury emerged victorious over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a thrilling bout that went the distance at the 'Rumble in Riyadh' showdown on October 28, 2023. Fury secured a narrow victory via split decision from the judges, with scores of 94-95, 96-93, and 95-94.

The bout featured a captivating clash of styles, with Fury relying on his boxing experience and Ngannou showcasing his explosive power. The contest unfolded round by round, with moments of dominance from each fighter.

The opening round displayed Fury's early dominance, with judges scoring it 10-9. The second round saw both fighters exchange blows, with Fury taking a 10-9 win, leading 20-18 on the scorecards.

However, the decisive moment of the fight came in the third round as Ngannou landed a left hand that sent Fury crashing to the canvas. Despite the knockdown, Fury beat the count, and the round ended with him appearing steady on his feet. Ngannou secured a 10-8 round and seemingly leveled the score at 28-28.

Following the third round, the contest intensified as Tyson Fury tried to assert his dominance in the clinch. Rounds four and five showcased his impeccable precision, delivering jabs and powerful right hands that underscored his technical prowess. In the sixth round, Fury capitalized on Francis Ngannou's evident fatigue, unleashing a combination of punches that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Ngannou displayed resilience in the later rounds, eliciting cheers from the audience as he made a spirited comeback. Despite the back-and-forth, Fury retained control in round nine. In the tenth and final round, Fury evaded Ngannou's early onslaught and landed a decisive uppercut. In the end, the judges Tyson Fury emerged victorious via split decision with scores of 94-95, 96-93, and 95-94.

