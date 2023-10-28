"Part of why boxing is dead" - Internet erupts after production delays Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou by over an hour

While it feels as if fans have had to wait a long time for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout to finally materialize, viewers are running out of patience on fight night.

It's safe to say nobody who tuned in for the big boxing fight was looking to watch a concert. It appears as if every person watching the pay-per-view event has grown increasingly frustrated with the long delays between fights and live music performances seemingly used as time fillers.

ESPN's Daniel Cormier, the former UFC two-division champion, was amongst those expressing frustration on Twitter.

Former UFC fighter and media personality Brendan Schaub also complained on social media. Schaub tweeted:

"This is the problem with boxing... PPV started at 11am main event won't walk till 3pm. Hour of b******* filler + live music before main event."

The original release from the production team announced the main event walkouts to begin at around 5:40 PM ET / 9:40 PM GMT. However, Francis Ngannou — the first fighter to walk out — did not start his route to the ring until about 40 minutes later.

TSN Sports MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter also noted on Twitter that the fight started after 1 AM locally, likely causing even more frustration for the thousands of people watching the fight live.

With the broadcast delays, fans began to make jokes in frustration and compared boxing events to UFC events.

UFC fighter Terrance McKinney also took to Twitter to say:

"UFC has the best pacing in combat sports, they found the rhythm"

In response to the tweeted meme, one Twitter user even suggested that boxing was 'dead' because of slow production.

Viewer reactions to Fury vs. Ngannou on Twitter