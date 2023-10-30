Francis Ngannou is seemingly already in talks for his next boxing match - Here's the opponent he's looking at

Francis Ngannou reportedly has already started talks about his next fight within 24 hours of his boxing debut.

The former UFC heavyweight champion made a smooth venture into boxing with an incredible performance against Tyson Fury, including a third-round knockdown. Although he lost the fight via split decision, the MMA and boxing community almost unanimously agreed that Ngannou should have won the contest.

Now, 'The Predator' has seemingly turned his eye towards Deontay Wilder for his next bout.

Wilder's trainer Malik Scott revealed to FightHype.com that talks between the two parties have already started. There were rumors of the two fighting before Ngannou vs. Fury was confirmed. Scott clarified that new conversations have begun after the event of Oct. 28, which went down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Scott said:

"We are already in communications about it. He's an option now. We gonna see where things go... Yeah, absolutely [talks restarted after Tyson Fury fight]. He's definitely one of the options that we're seeking right now. Personally, I believe he's willing to do good business. I got to talk to Deontay about it."

Watch the full interview below [comments from 13:30]:

Tyson Fury blames illegal shot for viral knockdown by Francis Ngannou

Despite winning, Tyson Fury has been lambasted by his own community for a lackluster performance against a boxing debutant.

Francis Ngannou, who was repeatedly counted out by boxers and MMA fighters alike, proved his mettle inside the ring and showed what cloth he's cut from. The third-round knockdown further cemented his position as the "baddest" within the combat sports circuit.

To rub salt in the wound, Ngannou even did a little jig to celebrate the knockdown and exchanged heated words with the WBC heavyweight champion.

However, Fury stated that the vicious left hook by Ngannou that dropped him to the ground may not have been a clean shot.

Speaking with Boxing King Media after the fight, Fury said:

"[Francis Ngannou] punches hard, but it was [a] bit like a hook on the back of the head, the knockdown in [the] round, whenever it was. Three? But apart from that, I didn't get [hit] with really much else."

Watch the comments below from the 2:26 mark:

Fury's claim rings slightly untrue, as he looks visibly bruised and battered with a black eye on the left side in the interview itself. Fans were quick to mock Fury for his statements, with some even suggesting he should have stayed retired.