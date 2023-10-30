"Should have stayed retired" - Tyson Fury faces new wave of fan backlash as he shows off a black-eyed, bruised face after Francis Ngannou fight

On October 28, Francis Ngannou shocked the world by knocking down WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as he gave 'The Gypsy King' his toughest fight in a long time.

Although Fury ultimately inched out 'The Predator' via a razor-close split decision, many in the fight world believe that the former UFC heavyweight kingpin deserved the win at Riyadh.

A new photo of 'The Gypsy King' showing off his battle scars after the historic cross-over boxing event has birthed hilarious reactions online. Check out a few responses below.

Expand Tweet

@J4CKMULL opined:

"Should have stayed retired."

@ChiKotE007 wrote:

"Face of defeat."

@SandwichBurger1 posted a picture of Fury down on the canvas as he wrote:

"Lets go usyk I'm ready."

@johnrea57213957 ranted:

"The MMA fighter proved what a fraud gypsy duck is, and AJ got beat by a REAL Boxer."

@Joshjoshmma opined:

"Ngannou didn't even look like he fought."

@JamesRi34113613 opined:

"This has been in the post for Fury for a while. He has completely disrespected the position of champion."

@NathOdell lamented:

"A boxing novice from a different sport did this."

@yanrahi had this to say:

"He needed it, cheated against Wilder, humbled up."

@Kotosaid dismissed 'The Gypsy King' saying:

"Gipsy what?"

Image courtesy @X

Tyson Fury is slated to face Oleksandr Usyk for an undisputed heavyweight title clash this December or early 2024. Per reports, Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder will serve as the co-headline for the event.

Conor McGregor believes "fans won" at Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

UFC megastar Conor McGregor was among the slew of celebrities who made the trip to Riyadh to catch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live, and 'The Notorious' believes fans were the ones who really won at the event.

Talking to TNT Sports Boxing after the event, he said:

"Fair play to both men, the fans won that, between them the fans [won], business [won]."

According to the Irishman, the sensational performance against 'The Gypsy King' will open a plethora of opportunities for Ngannou in boxing, including numerous super fights against the heavyweight elite:

"I'll tell you what, heavyweight boxing is awesome. Add Ngannou into that mix now. There will be no trouble to make Ngannou [vs.] [Anthony] Joshua, Ngannou [vs.] Derek Chisora. There will be no issue."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below (0:13):

After a long hiatus from active competition, Conor McGregor is expected to make his UFC return against Michael Chandler in April 2024.