Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Uncountable sports and entertainment icons throng Riyadh for “The Battle of the Baddest”

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is on the verge of taking place, and the bout has drawn significant attention from all corners of the world. The pair will cross swords in a boxing match that many are favoring 'The Gypsy King' to win due to his disproportionate advantage in skill and experience when it comes to boxing.

Several celebrities have turned up at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Many hope to witness a historic upset, with Francis Ngannou scoring the improbable but possible knockout blow on Tyson Fury, whose namesake, Mike Tyson, will be in his opponent's corner.

But which other celebrities are in attendance? Cristiano Ronaldo, who is familiar with Francis Ngannou, will be present for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout. Similarly, world-renowned rappers Eminem and Kanye are also in attendance. Bollywood star Salman Khan is also a part of the Riyadh Season event and reportedly will sit in attendance.

Other celebrities spotted include Becky G, Lil Bay, and Liam Payne. From the combat sports world, boxing stars like Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan, Dmitry Bivol, and Sugar Ray Leonard are joined by MMA icons Chuck Liddell, Junior dos Santos, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Frank Mir and Conor McGregor, who believes that Francis Ngannou's power is a difference maker.

From the professional wrestling world, Vince McMahon and the Undertaker are also present, with the Undertaker being a noted fight fan who once turned up at UFC 121 to watch Brock Lesnar take on Cain Velasquez.