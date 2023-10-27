"Any man can land a shot" - Conor McGregor offers expert analysis of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Conor McGregor has offered his analysis of the upcoming fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' are set to enter the squared circle this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Conor McGregor recently offered his take on the highly anticipated bout.

McGregor took to Twitter to post voice-notes analyzing the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury matchup. Suggesting that both men are capable of landing shots, McGregor said:

"He [Francis Ngannou] has a tall ask with with Tyson Fury but you know any man can land a shot, Tyson Fury does get hit, you will not know. It's gonna be a tough ask, I am excited to see it unfold. Tyson looks great in the build up, is fast, light, and elusive. Could be a seriously stellar performance from Tyson Fury here."

He added:

"Mike Tyson in the corner [For Francis Ngannou]. That type of style could be a kryptonite of a long, rangy, and distance type of fighter in Tyson Fury and you know, I don't think Tyson's gonna let Francis test his power."

Daniel Cormier claims Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev is the fight to make

Conor McGregor's return has been a hot topic of discussion for a while now. While he was supposed to go up against Michael Chandler this year, he didn't enter the USADA testing pool in time to be eligible.

However, it was recently reported that the Irishman finally submitted his samples, and this means he'll be eligible to fight around April 2024. Speaking about the return of 'The Notorious', Daniel Cormier urged the UFC to make him fight Islam Makhachev. During a recent episode of the DC & RC show, he said:

"I think Islam should fight Conor McGregor next... It's built-in, it's built-in. It's the biggest money fight the UFC can make... You have Islam Makhachev, who looks to be a guy that's going to be a dominant champion. In order to have that dominant champion go to the next level of superstardom, you need a foil. A guy that can elevate him. A guy that can elevate him to the next level is Conor McGregor."

Catch Cormier's comments below (3:50):