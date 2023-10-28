“You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said, I relate” - Conor McGregor troubled by long drawn absence from UFC, shares hope of April return

Conor McGregor is the UFC's greatest attraction, having made history by becoming MMA's biggest-ever draw. However, it has been two years since the Irishman was last seen taking part in any combat sport. He last faced Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout that saw him suffer a massive leg break.

However, with USADA's exit from the MMA game, McGregor is no longer hindered by their testing restrictions, which frustrated him throughout 2023. 'The Notorious' touched on his frustrations with his inactivity during an interview at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event.

He echoed Alexander Volkanovski's recent statements about how crazy inactivity drives him, with Conor McGregor likening it to being kept from making a living when asked about fighting in March:

"March is earlier than April. I've been kept from my living for almost three years now. Understand that. I came through what I came through. I'm sitting on an injury, and a loss. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said. I relate."

Conor McGregor's octagon return has no official date yet, but he has been recently projected to return at UFC 300 against Michael Chandler, the man with whom he has been linked ever since the UFC announced their bout.

However, not everyone is optimistic about McGregor's return, with some still skeptical that the Irishman will indeed return to fight in the octagon.