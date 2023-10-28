"How much coke did you do" - Fans react as Conor McGregor poses with boxing legend David Haye while smoking and drinking

Conor McGregor is known for his lavish lifestyle. The Irishman is the most successful mixed martial artist of all time, at least from a financial standpoint, and he has gained a reputation for enjoying the fruits of his labor, perhaps even to his own detriment. This has led to increasing frustration from his fans.

At one point in time, McGregor made history when he became the first-ever UFC two-division champion, having held the featherweight and lightweight titles. Unfortunately, the days of 'The Notorious' reigning at the top of the promotion appear to be long gone, especially after his devastating leg break in 2021.

Earlier this year, the UFC announced that he would make his octagon return against Michael Chandler, but the matchup still has no official date. Fans were already disillusioned about his promised return, and that has only worsened now that he has shared pictures of himself drinking and smoking with David Haye.

The pictures, which were shared on Instagram, drew a frustrated response from Conor McGregor's fans, who are again asserting that the Irishman's return to fighting is all smoke and mirrors. In the comment section of McGregor's Instagram post, one fan expressed no confidence in the Irishman's ability to beat Chandler:

"No chance you are winning against Chandler, your run was good while it lasted"

Another fan taunted McGregor over his alleged use of cocaine, of which he's been accused several times:

"How much coke did you do tonight"

The general pessimism regarding McGregor's octagon return was on full display:

"He's never fighting again. Why don't y'all understand this."

However, not every comment was negative. A McGregor fan account, posing as the man himself, said the following:

"We smoke and we train and we smash everybody! No games when i get back"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Conor McGregor's antics after Anthony Joshua's win over Robert Helenius

David Haye isn't the only British heavyweight boxer that Conor McGregor has gotten festive with. The Irishman stole the spotlight during Anthony Joshua's win over Robert Helenius, pushing 'AJ' to drink a glass of Forged Irish Stout, which McGregor was promoting.

He also took the opportunity to call out YouTuber and influencer boxer KSI, challenging the latter to a bare-knuckle boxing match. However, McGregor has since backtracked on the callout.