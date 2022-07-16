Who has accused Conor McGregor of partaking in cocaine?

Conor McGregor has never claimed to have used cocaine nor has the Irishman ever been found with the drug in his system by the UFC. However, many have accused the former UFC champion of using the stimulant drug.

The feud between Jorge Masvidal and the Irishman caused 'Gamebred' to accuse McGregor of cocaine use when speaking to MMA Fighting. Masvidal stated that the only thing that would get the former champion out of bed was the drug:

"I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine. That’s OK, every man has a free will."

Another accusation came from one of the most respected voices in the MMA world, Joe Rogan. The podcaster has previously accused Conor McGregor of using cocaine after the infamous bus attack ahead of the Irishman's bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While speaking with Alexander Gustafsson on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC color commentator stated:

"I wouldn’t think that’s a booze move. That seems more like a coke [cocaine] move."

Watch Rogan talk about McGregor here:

McGregor has also come under fire from an unexpected source. UFC legend Jim Miller once made a country song about the Irishman's alleged cocaine use. The Twitter video was also posted in response to the attack on the bus leading up to the Nurmagomedov fight.

The song features many Conor McGregor references, but ends every line with the word "cocaine" over a country song-style beat.

Listen to the Jim Miller song here:

Jim Miller @JimMiller_155 I did the best I could with short amount of time given to me @ChuckMindenhall now where’d you put my beverage? I did the best I could with short amount of time given to me @ChuckMindenhall now where’d you put my beverage? https://t.co/mJGI6RVv42

Does Conor McGregor smoke weed?

Despite McGregor never claiming to use cocaine, the former UFC champion has posted a video of himself smoking weed on his Instagram page. The Irishman posted a comical video from the film 'Scary Movie' and inserted himself smoking into the scene.

McGregor captioned the post, "Big Blunts." This confirmed to his fanbase what the Irishman was smoking. 'Notorious' isn't the first MMA fighter to smoke weed, with his former rival Nate Diaz also known for smoking marijuana.

The UFC even removed the right for USADA to ban fighters for smoking weed back in 2021. The organization still recommends against smoking before fighting, but athletes cannot be banned if found to have used the drug.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far