"Another way of not coming back to the cage" - Conor McGregor's recent Proper 12 announcement snaps fans' hopes for a comeback

Conor McGregor's latest business venture, Forged Irish Stout, recently announced plans to launch across the United States. The beer brand follows up on McGregor's successful business, Irish whiskey Proper Number 12, which he sold for a whopping $600 million.

"We have huge plans for Forged Irish Stout in the USA, and we have partnered with the best distributors in every state..."

Fans were further dismayed by the announcement as they speculated that it would postpone McGregor's return to action.

"Yay!! Another way of not coming back to the cage and being more and more addicted and flubby"

Fans also called for him to train for his upcoming match against Michael Chandler and made various jokes regarding it.

"Training for Chandler doesn’t need much 😂😂"

"How do y’all know he aint training? Smfh two things can be true… non-athletes, man 🤥"

Some fans seemed certain he will never return to action or win a championship in the future.

“This guy aint ever winning another UFC match”

“From a long time fan, you need to train.”

“He fs not fighting again”

“You’re never gonna fight again are you Conor”

“How about get back to fighting or walk away?”

A fan also referenced the 2019 incident where Conor McGregor assaulted an elderly person at a pub in Dublin.

“You gonna knock out a old man again if he doesn’t wanna drink it?”

A fan remarked at the incredible business model of McGregor after he sold his Proper Number Twelve for $600 million and stated that the former UFC champion is set to repeat the process again.

“This fooken guy first goes up against Jameson and sells proper for 600 mill now he’s gonna cash fat checks off forged. Unbelievable marketing man”

Conor McGregor is on the verge of making The Ultimate Fighter history for all the wrong reasons

Conor McGregor's second stint as coach on The Ultimate Fighter season 31 is not going as well as he would have wanted.

All but one of McGregor's fighters have lost to his opposing coach Michael Chandler's team in the quarterfinals. In the only remaining matchup, Rico DiSciullo from Team McGregor goes up against former UFC fighter Hunter Azure and the top-ranked bantamweight amongst the contestants.

In light of the seven straight losses, Conor McGregor checked in with UFC president Dana White on the possibilities in case all his fighters are knocked out. White admitted that it would be the first ever instance and that there is no solution for it yet.

